Assam: Sale of Pork Banned in Dhemai After Swine Flu Outbreak

The Dhemaji district administration has imposed a strict ban on the sale and purchase of live pigs and pork meat following the outbreak of African Swine Flu (ASF) in the district.

According to the official notice, cases of ASF have been confirmed in two households, one in Debojani Borgohain village under Gohaingaon, Kothaloichuk, Dhemaji Development Block, and another in Junmoni Kakoti Konch, village under Nalanipam, Dhemaji Dev Block under Dhemaji Revenue Circle.

To prevent further spread of the disease, the Veterinary Department has ordered containment measures. As per provisions of clause 6 of the prevention and control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animal Act, 2009, restrictions have been enforced in the affected areas.

Villages within one kilometer of the affected households have been declared as “Infected Zones”, while all villages within a 10-kilometer radius have been marked as “Surveillance Zones”

The administration has restricted the movement of live pigs and the of pork within 10 kilometers of the epicenter of infection. This precautionary step has been taken to ensure the disease does not spread to newer areas.

The Dhemaji district administration has urged all concerned authorities to strictly enforce the order and implement all necessary protocols to contain the disease.

