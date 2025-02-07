Manipur Police Rescue 2 Assam Residents From Kidnappers

In a successful special operation, Manipur Police commandos rescued two kidnapped hostages from Assam and arrested one of the accused from Manipur.

According to reports, the Imphal East district police commandos conducted the rescue operation on Thursday night, safely rescuing Rintu Mina (37) of Kanaimara Part 2, Dhubri, and Montu Sheikh (20) of Gasbari, P.O. Purandiara, Assam.

The victims were allegedly abducted by a gang of five and held in illegal confinement for two days for ransom. Acting on intelligence inputs, a special commandos unit raided a house in Hatta, near Public Hospital in Imphal East, around 11 PM on Thursday.

Sensing the presence of the police, most of the kidnappers managed to escape, abandoning the two hostages. However, one of the accused, identified as Md. Anwar Hussain (41) of Kairang-Heingang Khong under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East, was apprehended.

The hostages were rescued unharmed and released 48 hours after their abduction. Police have registered an FIR against the arrested suspect, and further legal proceedings are underway.

