Assam To Observe 'Year Of Reading' In 2025

2025 will be the year of reading in Assam with the state government set to promote buying and reading of books among the youth. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that it will be the year-long theme of his government with a detailed action plan to be readied by the education department at the earliest.

Sarma, while talking to media persons after today’s cabinet meeting in Dibrugarh, said, “2025 will be the year of reading. This year, the Assam Book Fair is being held at Khanapara. Although there are several challenges with Republic Day ahead, we have decided to go ahead with it.”

The Chief Minister said that his cabinet ministers and various government departments will work towards inculcating the habit of reading among the youth. “Every cabinet minister will visit the book fair and purchase books. Different government departments will also do so as per their budgets,” he said.

“Through various government events, we will promote buying and reading books among the youth. Regarding this, we have informed the education department to prepare a detailed action plan to make 2025 the year of reading,” Sarma stated, adding that he will be able to share further details when the plan is ready.

The weekly Assam cabinet meeting was held in Dibrugarh with cabinet ministers Bimal Borah and Prasanta Phukan alongside him. As many as nine ministers joined through video conferencing from Guwahati, while ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Kaushik Rai joined from Bongaigaon and Silchar, respectively.

