Assam To Soon Have State-Of-The-Art Aircraft Dismantling Facility

Assam could soon become the site of a state-of-the-art aircraft dismantling facility, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed during a felicitation event for meritorious students held in Pandu on Monday. The announcement comes as discussions with a company proposing to establish the facility gain traction.

"Recently, I’ve been engaged with a group proposing to establish a Boeing facility. They’ve assured us that if we provide the necessary land, they will create a factory where decommissioned Boeing aircraft from around the world will be brought to Assam, dismantled, and processed," Sarma stated during the event.

While the project remains in its proposal stage, the Chief Minister emphasized its significance as a testament to Assam’s growing potential for hosting major industrial projects. "Whether or not this materialises, I wanted to share this with you to highlight that Assam is stepping into a new era," he added.

Sarma also took the opportunity to urge students to prepare themselves for emerging opportunities in the evolving industrial landscape. "Assam is moving towards the semiconductor age, and the youth of Assam must also prepare itself to be a part of that age. Assam has come out of turbulent years of agitation, violence, and bloodshed. Today Assam is a place that is rapidly growing to offer new opportunities. The youth must rise to the occasion and prepare themselves for the new age," he said.

Highlighting the importance of Industry 4.0 technologies, the Chief Minister underlined the need to focus on emerging fields such as machine learning, augmented reality, and quantum physics. "The next revolution will be driven by these fields. In the next 10 years, employment will be centred around them," Sarma remarked, underscoring the urgency for skill development among Assam's youth.

