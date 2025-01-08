Assam's Padmashree Parbati Barua Among Guests for Republic Day 2025

Among the distinguished individuals invited to attend the 'Republic Day At Home - 2025' event at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26, 2025, are some of Assam's most renowned achievers, who have made remarkable contributions to their fields. The Office of the Hon'ble President of India has issued these exclusive invitations, ensuring that the delivery is both timely and meticulously carried out, given the significance of the occasion.

Advertisment

Among those honored with this prestigious invitation is Padmashree Ms. Parbati Barua, an acclaimed elephant conservation activist from Assam. Known for her dedication to the protection and preservation of wildlife, Ms. Barua's work has earned her national recognition. Her unwavering commitment to animal conservation continues to inspire many across the region and beyond.

Also among the invited are Dr. Ravi Kanna, a distinguished figure in his field, along with Premananda Biswas and Bhimal Mishra, both of whom have significantly contributed to their respective domains. Their achievements have not only brought them recognition within Assam but have also made an impact on the national stage.

The invitation cards themselves are a mark of the highest honor, each packed in a specially designed box adorned with the Ashok Emblem, a symbol of the Presidential invite. Crafted with great care, the boxes contain handmade elements that further enhance the exclusivity of this Presidential recognition. The thoughtfulness behind the design reflects the significance of the event and the honor extended to the recipients.