Australia First Country To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16

Australia has enacted one of the world's strictest social media regulations, banning individuals under the age of 16 from accessing platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. The Social Media Minimum Age Bill, passed on Thursday, comes after intense national debate, positioning Australia as a global benchmark in Big Tech regulations.

Under the new law, social media companies, including Meta and TikTok, must prevent minors from logging into their platforms or face fines of up to AUD 49.5 million (USD 32 million). A trial to determine enforcement methods will commence in January 2025, with the ban scheduled to take effect a year later.

This legislation reflects growing concerns over the mental health impact of social media on young people. Unlike laws in countries such as France or certain US states, which permit minors to access social media with parental consent, Australia’s ban is absolute. Meanwhile, a similar ban in Florida for those under 14 faces legal challenges on free speech grounds.

Passing the bill marks a political victory for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose government faces declining public support ahead of the 2025 elections. According to recent polls, 77 per cent of Australians supported the ban, despite opposition from privacy advocates and some child rights groups.

The legislation follows a parliamentary inquiry into cases of self-harm linked to social media bullying. Domestic media, led by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, strongly backed the ban with a campaign titled "Let Them Be Kids."

However, the new law has faced criticism from various quarters. Elon Musk, owner of X, described the legislation as a potential "backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians." Privacy advocates have warned the law could lead to increased personal data collection and potential state surveillance, while youth advocacy groups expressed concern about restricting vulnerable teenagers, such as LGBTQIA and migrant youths, from accessing support networks.

Sunita Bose, managing director of the Digital Industry Group, criticized the bill's timing, stating, “We have the bill, but we don’t have guidance from the Australian government around what are the right methods that a whole host of services subject to this law will need to employ.”

Social media companies have also voiced apprehensions. A spokesperson for Meta said the company respected Australian law but criticized the rushed process, adding, “The task now turns to ensuring there is productive consultation on all rules associated with the Bill to ensure a technically feasible outcome.” Similarly, a Snap representative noted the need for clarity during the implementation period, stating, “We will engage closely with the Government and the eSafety Commissioner … to help develop an approach that balances privacy, safety, and practicality.”

Youth perspectives on the ban have been mixed. Sydney student Enie Lam, aged 16, acknowledged social media’s harmful effects on body image and cyberbullying but warned that the restriction “will only create a generation of young people who will be more technologically literate in bypassing these walls.”

Despite opposition, parent groups welcomed the legislation, citing rising concerns over youth mental health. Anti-bullying advocate Ali Halkic, whose 17-year-old son died by suicide in 2009 due to social media bullying, said, “Putting an age limit and giving the control back to the parents, I think it’s a starting point.”

