“Bankrupting America is NOT OK”: Musk Urges Public Revolt Against Trump’s Economic Plan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has launched a blistering attack on former ally Donald Trump’s flagship spending legislation, calling on Americans to pressure lawmakers to reject what he brands as a path to "debt slavery."

Just days after resigning from his short-lived post as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is now at the forefront of opposition to the controversial bill that promises sweeping tax cuts and a major boost in military spending. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who served as a “special government employee” for 130 days, had originally joined the Trump administration to streamline bloated federal programs—but has since made a dramatic about-face.

Taking to X, Musk implored citizens to "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman," adding, “Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL.” He further warned: “This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history! It is the Debt Slavery Bill.”

Musk criticized the proposed legislation’s $5 trillion debt ceiling hike, calling for a complete overhaul. “America is in the fast lane to debt slavery,” he wrote. “A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn't massively grow the deficit.”

The bill narrowly cleared the House of Representatives last month, passing with only three Republican dissenters amid unified Democratic opposition. The legislation is a central piece of Trump’s economic agenda and is set to expand the country’s borrowing capacity by $4 trillion.

Musk’s vow to target lawmakers who support the bill in the upcoming midterm elections has sent shockwaves through Republican ranks. With the tech mogul having poured hundreds of millions into political campaigns, his opposition poses a serious threat to incumbents facing primary challenges.

The White House responded cautiously. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump is “already aware” of Musk’s criticism, asserting, “This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”

Trump has set a July 4 deadline for the bill's passage, but with increasing pushback, its future remains uncertain. Treasury officials have warned that without a timely debt ceiling increase, the U.S. could face its first-ever sovereign default by August.

