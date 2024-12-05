Bihar Youth Held For Cheque Fraud And Theft Of Rs 4.8 Lakh

A youth from Bihar was apprehended in a bank fraud case for forging a signature on a cheque and embezzling Rs 4.8 lakh. The fraud was uncovered at an Axis Bank branch in Guwahati’s Rajgarh.

The stolen amount belonged to Rituparna Kalita, whose account was targeted. The incident was reported to Dispur Police Station, leading to the registration of a case numbered 1263/24. Authorities have charged the accused under multiple sections, including BNS 303(2), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2), highlighting the severity of the offence.

While Singh is currently in police custody, investigations are ongoing to trace the whereabouts of the individual who attempted to deposit the forged check. Police officials have intensified their efforts to uncover the larger network, if any, behind the fraud.

The incident had occurred in November and initially, the lapse of a bank employee came to the fore. According to sources, the victim had received an alert on his mobile phone regarding the unauthorized transaction and he immediately contacted the bank to report the issue.

Despite the alert and the customer's concerns, the bank failed to verify the authenticity of the signature on the cheque before approving the transaction.

