Guwahati: Fraudster Steals Rs 4.8 Lakh After Bank Fails to Verify Signature

A major fraud incident has occured at the Axis Bank in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area, where a fraudster managed to steal Rs 4.8 lakh from an account after a critical lapse by a bank employee.

The fraudster used a forged cheque, bearing the signature of account holder Rituporno Kalita, to withdraw the large sum of money from his account.

According to sources, the victim received an alert on his mobile phone regarding the transaction. Upon noticing the unusual withdrawal, Rituporno Kalita immediately contacted the bank to raise his concerns.

However, despite the call, the bank failed to verify the authenticity of the signature on the cheque before allowing the transaction to go through, which ultimately enabled the fraudster to make off with the money.

Kalita has since filed a complaint with the Assam Police Cyber Cell, who are now investigating the incident.