BJP MPs Stood At Gate, Stopped Us From Entering: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution," claiming that BJP MPs attempted to block their entry into Parliament following a protest. He alleged that the ruling party was using such tactics to divert attention from the Adani issue and Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, criticized BJP MPs for obstructing the Opposition’s efforts to raise key issues in Parliament.

“A few days before the Parliament session, the Adani case came up in America and the BJP tried to stop the discussion on it. The basic strategy of the BJP was that there should be no discussion on the Adani case, it should be suppressed. The main issue started with a case against Adani in the US. BJP's strategy was that this issue should not be discussed in the House. After that, Amit Shah's statement came. We say that the BJP and the RSS are anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitutional, their Home Minister said that directly in the House,” Rahul Gandhi stated.

He further added, "We were going to the House, their MPs were standing at the gate to stop us. The Home Minister should resign and apologise. The government wants to divert attention. The main issue is that Modiji's friend Adani has a case against him in the US, and he does not want a discussion on this."

What Happened?

The protests escalated outside Parliament, with both BJP-led NDA and INDIA bloc MPs involved. During the face-off, BJP leaders claimed that two MPs were injured, with BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accusing Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, which led to Sarangi’s injury. Sarangi, speaking to reporters, recounted, "Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down... I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Sarangi was subsequently taken for treatment in an ambulance.

Both Sarangi and another injured MP were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Rahul Gandhi, for his part, denied the accusations, stating that he was attempting to enter Parliament when he and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were also pushed and threatened by BJP MPs protesting near the entrance. "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened... Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed)," Gandhi remarked.

