‘Ambedkar’ Row in Parliament: BJP MP Injured in Protest, Blames RaGa

Amit Shah’s remark on Babasaheb Ambedkar still rocks the parliament. Today, opposition and ruling MPs protested at each other and engaged in something sort of a push and shove. While the opposition demanded the resignation of Shah, the BJP staged a protest accusing Congress of not giving proper respect to Ambedkar. The BJP MPs said that Ambedkar was not conferred with Bharat Ratna while Congress was in Power.

Advertisment

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and K Suresh gave an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the statements made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt in a scuffle during the protests after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

“Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down…I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me”—the BJP MP told reporters. The BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance after the incident.

In his defence, Rahul Gandhi said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

Rahul Gandhi told media as—“This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened…Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in…”

He further added that the central issue remains that the BJP attacked the Constitution and insulted Ambedkar.