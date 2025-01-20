Guwahati: Burglar Snatches Gun, Tries to Flee; Shot by Police

Guwahati witnessed another police firing incident as a notorious burglar was shot while allegedly attempting to escape custody. The incident occurred in the Moinakhurung area under Garchuk.

The individual, identified as Jaydeb Mazumdar (19) from Birubari, was infamous as a serial burglar with multiple theft and robbery cases against him. He was reportedly being taken by Paltan Bazar police to identify his accomplice when he attempted to flee.

Speaking on the incident, Paltan Bazar police station Inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan stated, "We had taken Jaydeb Mazumdar to Garbhanga Pahar as part of our operation when he suddenly pretended to feel nauseous and moved aside. Seizing the opportunity, he snatched a pistol from one of our officers. In self-defense, we had to shoot him in the leg."

According to police, Jaydeb has over 60 cases of burglary and theft registered against him. In the same operation, five other burglars were also apprehended.