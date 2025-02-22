BREAKING: USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Arrested in Alleged CBSE Exam Scam

In a late-night operation, a joint team of police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), from his residence in Guwahati’s Ghoramara.

Advertisment

According to sources, his arrest is linked to allegations of taking money in exchange for facilitating unfair means during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination.

It is learned that a total of 274 students appeared for the Physics exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Assam's Sribhumi district, including 45 from the school and 214 from the ERD Group. Allegedly, arrangements were made to assist ERD Group students during the exam in exchange for money. However, when they did not receive the promised help, the situation turned chaotic at the exam center.

The police and STF launched an investigation after complaints surfaced about the institution’s involvement in malpractice.

Following his detention, Hoque was taken to Panbazar Police Station, while his wife was also spotted there.

Officials believe more explosive details may emerge as the investigation progresses.Hoque’s family has refrained from making any statements to the media regarding the incident.

Currently, Hoque is being taken to Sribhumi for further investigation.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently alleged widespread fraud, issuance of fake degrees, and financial irregularities at USTM. His remarks came amid growing concerns over the recent termination of employees at the private university.

Addressing the issue, CM Sarma did not hold back in his criticism of USTM and its Chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque. "The head of USTM himself is a fraud. The entire system is fraudulent, and the institution has been issuing fake certificates to students," he stated.

Taking a direct swipe at Hoque, CM Sarma further alleged, "Even his caste certificate is fake. How can our intellectuals praise someone who holds a false OBC certificate?"

The Chief Minister also questioned the credibility of the academic system at USTM, claiming that degrees, including PhDs, are allegedly being sold at the institution. "PhDs are also sold there. There are no proper exams, no degrees—nothing," he remarked.

CM Sarma linked USTM’s financial crisis to the state government's crackdown on external funding. "This financial crisis exists because we have blocked a significant amount of foreign funding," he stated.

Also Read: Meghalaya BJP Questions USTM's Status, Seeks Clarification from State Government