USTM Offers Job to Guwahati Delivery Boy Assaulted by Panbazar OC

Gyandeep Hazarika, a young and talented student from Cotton University, has been given a new lease on life with a job offer from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), after enduring a horrific assault by the then Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, Bhargav Borbora on 15 November.

The shocking incident took place in the crowded streets of Guwahati‘s Fancy Bazar, where Gyandeep, working as a delivery boy, was brutally attacked by Borbora over a minor traffic violation. The officer, enraged by the infraction, unleashed a violent assault on the delivery agent, striking him repeatedly in front of stunned pedestrians. The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

The footage of the brutal assault exposed the officer’s unchecked aggression and misuse of authority. The public reaction was swift and furious, with many questioning how a trivial traffic violation could escalate into such excessive violence.

In the face of this trauma, Gyandeep found support from USTM, who recognized his resilience and offered him a job. On November 25, Gyandeep met with USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, who extended the offer of a Sectional Officer position in the administrative department, with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000—a gesture that has provided much-needed hope after weeks of emotional and physical distress.

Additionally, Gyandeep Hazarika has been enrolled as a part-time student in the MBA course at USTM.

This new job marks a turning point for Gyandeep, offering not just financial stability but a chance to rebuild his life. As the city grapples with the fallout from the incident, Gyandeep’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of justice, accountability, and the need for reforms in law enforcement. The assault may have been a personal attack on him, but it has ignited a larger conversation about police conduct, the abuse of power, and the urgent need for oversight in our institutions.