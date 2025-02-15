BSF Nabs Five Bangladeshi Nationals, Indian Tout at Tripura Railway Station

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and an alleged Indian tout at Teliamura Railway Station in Tripura on Friday, acting on specific intelligence inputs, according to an official press release.

The individuals were detained around 4:00 PM while disembarking from the Silchar-Agartala Express. Authorities revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals were returning from Bengaluru and had planned to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.

In a separate operation, BSF troops from the Border Outpost (BOP) Kullubari in Sepahijala district foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband across the international border. A group of miscreants attempted to throw a consignment over the border fence, but alert BSF personnel seized two packets containing a large quantity of suspected yaba tablets. The exact quantity and valuation of the seized narcotics are currently being assessed.

Additionally, in multiple operations across the state, BSF Tripura confiscated foreign cigarettes and other contraband items worth Rs 30 lakh.

The BSF has ramped up its vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border and in the hinterland to curb infiltration, exfiltration, and transborder crimes. On February 1, the BSF Tripura Frontier launched intensified operations to tackle cross-border illegal activities.

Since January 26, the force has apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts involved in illicit border crossings. In addition, a substantial quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore has been seized in various independent and joint operations.

