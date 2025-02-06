9 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Entry in Meghalaya

Nine Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered India illegally, were apprehended by police in Meghalaya, sources said. The individuals were found travelling in a van in the West Garo Hills district, which borders Bangladesh, during a routine check at Dalamgre village.

According to sources, the Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the police at around 8:00 pm on Tuesday when they attempted to enter through the Dalu border. They were travelling in two Maruti vans, with registration numbers B/R no. ML14A 0593 and B/R no. ML09A 3830.

Authorities seized 12 mobile phones with various SIM cards, Indian currency, Aadhar cards, and other incriminating documents from the arrested individuals. Additionally, the two vehicles have been confiscated.

Police also confirmed the arrest of three Indian nationals who are believed to have facilitated the illegal entry of the Bangladeshis. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.