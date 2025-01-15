Building Razed By Grabbers In North Guwahati To Claim Land; Probe On

A group of approximately 70 individuals, including women, reportedly carried out an attack at a residence in North Guwahati’s Rangmahal village, razing it to the ground using heavy machinery on Wednesday.

As per reports, the residence of Pramod Das was demolished. The attack believed to be orchestrated by a land grabber, caused significant damage to the victim’s farmland and produce, in addition to demolishing his residence.

The attackers, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, were reportedly led by one Dhrubajyoti Chowdhury. They used a JCB backhoe loader to raze the building, establishing a new structure with iron rods and tin sheets to claim the land.

Meanwhile, the victim Pramod Das filed a complaint with North Guwahati police following the incident. When a police team reached the scene, the group fled leaving a trail of destruction. The police are investigating the matter.

