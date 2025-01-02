Pant's Position Under Threat as India Weighs Strategic Revamp for Sydney Test

India is poised for a shake-up in the playing XI as they prepare to take on Australia in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, the team is grappling with both form concerns and injury setbacks.

Key Selection Dilemmas

Reports suggest two significant changes could be on the cards. One is a forced change due to fast bowler Akash Deep's back injury, while the other involves a high-profile omission of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Pant's underwhelming performance in the series, amassing just 154 runs in seven innings, has placed him under scrutiny. His dismissals, especially in Melbourne, drew sharp criticism, with Sunil Gavaskar's "stupid, stupid, stupid" remark echoing the sentiment of frustrated fans. If Pant is benched, Dhruv Jurel, despite his modest returns in Perth, might don the gloves.

Bowling Conundrum

With Akash Deep sidelined, Harshit Rana is expected to return to the XI after a brief absence. The management is also weighing the option of including Prasidh Krishna, which could mean either Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja might sit out. Given the workload of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India might opt for four seamers on the SCG's typically pace-friendly surface.

Selection Shocks and Strategic Calls

India's selections throughout this series have kept fans and critics guessing. The choice of Washington Sundar as the sole spinner in Perth, only to replace him with Ravichandran Ashwin and later Jadeja, raised eyebrows. Similarly, the move to field three all-rounders in Melbourne was seen as a bold experiment. Adding to the intrigue, Shubman Gill was dropped to accommodate Rohit Sharma as opener, with KL Rahul shifting to No. 3.

The Stakes

While India's World Test Championship (WTC) hopes are all but dashed, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains a priority. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma are reportedly leaving no stone unturned in their deliberations.

As the cricketing world waits with bated breath, India's XI at the SCG could define not just the series outcome but also the future trajectory of the team. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as the two giants of Test cricket battle for supremacy.