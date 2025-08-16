Burj Khalifa Shines in Tricolour to Celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa paid a spectacular tribute to India’s 79th Independence Day on Friday night, dazzling the skyline in the vibrant hues of the Indian tricolour.

The world’s tallest building lit up in saffron, white and green, drawing huge crowds of Indian expatriates who cheered, clapped and chanted slogans in celebration of their motherland. Videos of the display quickly went viral on social media, with many highlighting the strong bonds between India and the UAE.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai also shared a video of the illumination, accompanied by an instrumental rendition of the national anthem, writing: “The Tricolor stands tall on the world’s most iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, celebrating India’s 79th #IndependenceDay. It is a moment of pride for the vibrant Indian community in the United Arab Emirates.”

Alongside the Burj Khalifa display, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai hosted official flag-hoisting ceremonies, attended by enthusiastic expats of all ages. Community groups and companies across the UAE also organised cultural programmes, showcasing India’s heritage and patriotism.

