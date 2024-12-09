Centre Appoints Sanjay Malhotra as RBI Governor

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to an official statement by the government, Malhotra will assume charge of the central bank on Wednesday for a term of three years.

Advertisment

A 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra holds a degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.

With over 33 years of experience, Malhotra has served across various sectors, including power, finance and taxation, information technology, and mines. Before his current position as Revenue Secretary, he held the role of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services.

The Department of Revenue website highlights his extensive expertise in finance and taxation at both the state and central government levels. The department also notes his significant contributions to tax policy formulation for both direct and indirect taxes.

Malhotra’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the central bank, as he brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in public administration to his role as RBI Governor.