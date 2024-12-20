Chemical-Laden Truck Crashes at Jaipur Petrol Pump; 5 Dead, 24 Injured

At least five people lost their lives and 24 others sustained injuries in a massive fire that broke out at a fuel station in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur on Friday morning.

According to reports, the blaze was triggered when a truck collided with an LPG tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing an explosion that engulfed the fuel station and multiple vehicles parked nearby.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck involved in the accident was carrying a chemical, which likely contributed to the intensity of the fire.

Moreover, it is learned that nearly 40 vehicle were torched as a result of the massive inferno.

Visuals from the site depicted towering flames as 20 fire tenders worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control. Rescue efforts were ongoing at the time of reporting. The injured were rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment.

"Around 40 vehicles caught fire due to the collision of multiple trucks. The fire brigade and ambulances reached the spot promptly. Relief work is underway, and the fire has largely been contained, with only one or two vehicles still burning. Approximately 23 to 24 individuals have been injured," Jaipur District Magistrate stated during a media briefing.

