Closure of Shillong Schools for Bryan Adams Concert Draws Criticism

In view of Bryan Adams’ Meghalaya concert on December 10, part of his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in India, all schools within Shillong will remain closed for the day. An order issued by the Directorate of School Education and Literacy on Monday based on the state's tourism department's request, however, has received flak.

The decision was taken due to the “anticipated large influx of attendees” causing traffic snarls and the traffic restrictions imposed in the city for Adams’ concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

“In view of the request received from the Director of Tourism, Govt. of Meghalaya vide letter No. M/D-TOUR.10/2016/PT dated 9th December, 2024 pertaining to the large scale program to be held on 10th December, 2024 in Shillong and in view of the anticipated large influx of attendees which may result in significant traffic congestion and also keeping in view the traffic restrictions imposed within the city, it is hereby notified that all schools within the municipal limits of Shillong shall remain closed for the entire day on 10th December, 2024. All concerned heads of institutions are directed to ensure compliance,” read the order.

However, criticizing the move, Patricia Mukhim, editor of Shillong Times expressed her concern on social media, writing, “There's something seriously wrong with a state where educational institutions are being told to shut down so that there's ease of travel to a rock concert..This does not bode well for Meghalaya...”

Bryan Adams India Tour

Notably, Bryan Adams is performing in India at seven locations. Having mesmerized the crowd in Kolkata already, his next stop is in Shillong. He will then perform in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.

