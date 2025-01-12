CM Sarma Honors Swami Vivekananda at 'National Youth Day' Event in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the National Youth Day programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Assam Pradesh, at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday, celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

In his address, CM Sarma hailed the occasion as profoundly sacred for those committed to advancing Indian philosophy, Sanatan civilisation, and India's role as a Vishwaguru. He paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda for his vision of a prosperous India and his timeless inspiration for the youth, encouraging them to contribute to the nation’s progress.

The Chief Minister stressed the significance of National Youth Day, observed in honour of Swami Vivekananda, stating that it serves to continue inspiring young minds in the pursuit of building a stronger and developed India.

He called on the youth to embrace their responsibility in realising Swami Vivekananda's vision of a new India and its elevation to a Vishwaguru in the modern era.

Reflecting on the lasting legacy of Swami Vivekananda, CM Sarma noted that even a century and a half after his birth, India is witnessing a revival of its ancient glory, while also envisioning a bright future in the Amrit Kaal era.

He highlighted the nation's recent strides, from successfully exploring Mars through the Chandrayaan mission to using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Underlining India’s ongoing renaissance, the Chief Minister pointed out the nation's embrace of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and augmented reality, all propelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He reiterated that the government's mission is to transform India into a developed nation in line with Swami Vivekananda's aspirations.

Speaking to the youth, CM Sarma encouraged them to live with purpose, stressing that the strength to achieve one’s goals must come from within. He also praised Assam's transformation from a region once marred by unrest to one now brimming with hope and optimism. He called for collective efforts to further bolster Assam’s revitalised public life and unlock new opportunities for the state, positioning India prominently on the global stage.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the state government's efforts since 2021 to build a peaceful and progressive Assam, noting the tangible progress made in this regard. Highlighting Assam's fourth-place ranking in "The New York Times" list of 52 notable tourist destinations, he underscored the region's growing significance, calling North East India the country's 'Ashtalakshmi' and a catalyst for national growth.

On the issue of illegal immigration, CM Sarma reaffirmed the government's ongoing efforts to send back illegal immigrants from the India-Bangladesh border. He also announced that the current year would be observed as the "Year of Books," urging the youth to foster a culture of study and learning.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including MLA and President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh Bhabesh Kalita, MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Secretary of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society Sudarsan Thakur, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Assam Pradesh Rakesh Das, and other distinguished guests.

The event, held in honour of Swami Vivekananda's transformative vision, served as a powerful reminder to the youth of India to aspire for greatness, driven by their inner strength and a deep sense of purpose.