Salman Khan's Family Visits Kamakhya Temple Amid Tight Security

Guwahati witnessed a special visit by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's family as they arrived at the revered Kamakhya Temple, a prominent Shakti Peeth, to offer their prayers.

The actor's sister, Arpita Khan, accompanied by her family, travelled from Mumbai to Guwahati for this spiritual visit. The family was escorted under a tight security cover provided by the police, given the prevailing security concerns following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

During their visit, the family performed special rituals and prayers at the temple, seeking blessings from Goddess Kamakhya. The police ensured heightened surveillance and security throughout their time at the shrine.

Following their temple visit, Salman Khan's family immediately departed for Mumbai.