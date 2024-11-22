IMD Forecasts Rain and Fog Across Northeast, Drop in Temperatures Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a possible drop in temperatures across several northeastern states due to light rain and other weather conditions. According to the IMD, light rain is very likely at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, while dry weather is expected to prevail over Tripura. Additionally, shallow to moderate fog is likely in isolated pockets across the same regions, with light snowfall predicted in the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. No significant change in the minimum temperature is expected in the region.

For the next few days, the IMD has provided the following forecast:

Day 1: Light rain is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, while dry weather will persist over Tripura. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets across the northeastern states. Light snowfall is also predicted for the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. No large change in minimum temperatures is expected.

Day 2: Similar conditions are expected, with light rain at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram, and dry weather prevailing over Nagaland and Tripura. Fog conditions and light snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh will persist. No significant change in minimum temperatures is anticipated.

Day 3: Light rain is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, while dry weather is forecast for Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Shallow to moderate fog will continue in the region, and no large change in minimum temperature is expected.

Day 4: Similar weather conditions to Day 3, with light rain in Arunachal Pradesh and dry weather in the other states. Fog and light snowfall in the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh will continue.

Day 5: Dry weather is expected to prevail across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Shallow to moderate fog is likely, and no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted.

Warning for Day 1: Thunderstorms and lightning, along with hailstorms, are very likely at isolated places over Meghalaya, while thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.

In the local forecast for Guwahati and its surroundings, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30°C, with a minimum of 16°C.