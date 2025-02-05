Delhi Votes: Polling For High-Stakes Assembly Elections Underway

Delhi began voting for all 70 assembly seats on Wednesday morning, with voters casting their ballots for the 8th Assembly under stringent security measures. The polling commenced at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM.

Advertisment

A massive voter turnout is expected as Delhi has a total of 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 men, 72,36,560 women, and 1,267 third-gender voters. Among them are 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. To ensure smooth polling, 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed. Security measures include the presence of 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel.

The Election Commission has taken steps to enhance accessibility and inclusivity. Seventy polling stations are exclusively managed by women staff, while another 70 are operated entirely by persons with disabilities. Additionally, 70 youth-focused polling stations have been set up to encourage greater participation among young voters. To ease the voting process, an AI-based Queue Management System app, "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS," is available on the Google Play Store, allowing voters to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling stations. Medical teams are stationed at polling centers for emergencies, and a creche facility is available for parents with young children. Color-coded polling stations and a voter helpline (1950) will assist citizens in locating their designated booths.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeks a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making a strong push to reclaim power. The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has focused on alleged mismanagement of Yamuna water and corruption under AAP. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have accused AAP of damaging Delhi's infrastructure.

The 48-hour silence period before voting was marred by controversy. On Tuesday, a BJP delegation filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that AAP workers were disrupting constituencies and attempting to influence voters. A social media video allegedly showing an AAP worker holding a firearm in Mehrauli added to tensions. Additionally, an FIR was registered in Haryana against Arvind Kejriwal and others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over statements regarding Yamuna water and allegations against the Haryana government.

Several prominent political figures are set to vote today. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote at Nirwan Bhawan at 8:15 AM, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will vote at Atal School at 11:00 AM. Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, Congress leader Ajay Maken, and AICC’s Pawan Khera will also exercise their franchise in different locations. AAP Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who met with the Election Commissioner on Tuesday to raise concerns about violence, is contesting from the New Delhi seat against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit.

Among the most closely watched contests is the high-profile New Delhi seat, where Arvind Kejriwal faces BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit, son of former CM Sheila Dikshit. Kalkaji is another crucial seat, with AAP’s Atishi taking on Congress’s Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. In Jangpura, AAP’s Manish Sisodia is up against Congress’s Farhad Suri and BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah. As the day progresses, all eyes will be on voter turnout and polling trends, which could shape the future of Delhi’s political landscape.

Also Read: Kejriwal Alleges Congress-BJP Tie Up In Delhi To Cut AAP's Vote Share