Kejriwal Alleges Congress-BJP Tie Up In Delhi To Cut AAP's Vote Share

With Delhi assembly elections on the horizon, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Congress of partnering with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cut down the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) vote share.

Kejriwal appealed to Congress supporters to consider everything AAP has done for the people of Delhi, saying that if they voted for Congress, then BJP would come to power and stop welfare schemes like free electricity and water supply.

He said, “When some Congress supporters recently visited me, I asked them who they would vote for. They said Congress. I asked them why they would do so as the Congress has nothing left in Delhi. They said it's out of habit as they have done so for years.”

“Congress will not win a single seat in Delhi. Their supporters told me that nowadays, Congress is not what it used to be. Their leaders fight among themselves. In Haryana, they lost an election from a winning position. Whatever hard work their supporters and workers put in for the party, their leaders disrupt everything,” the AAP convenor added.

Congress-BJP Partnership In Delhi?

Kejriwal went on to accuse the Congress of allying with the BJP to cut AAP’s vote share. “I was told something very interesting. Congress is not contesting to win any seat in Delhi. They have just partnered with the BJP to defeat AAP. Their supporters explained how the Congress is only targeting the AAP and not saying anything against the BJP,” he said.

“I told them that I don’t understand politics. I only know how to work for the people. I asked them whether they were getting free electricity and how they found government schools. I got a positive response,” Kejriwal further said.

He added, “Then I explained how if they voted for Congress, the BJP will come to power and then all the amenities like free electricity and water supply, mohalla clinics, free bus travel for women and more will be stopped. This will add at least Rs 25,000 to the monthly expenditure. I asked whether they were ready to face this burden.”

Calling himself a brother to the people of Delhi, Kejriwal stated, “As a brother to you, I am saying, vote for Jhadu (broom). If you have any personal work also, come to this brother. I will be of help.”

