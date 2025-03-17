"Dialogue is Key to Building A Stable Relationship": PM Modi on India-China Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and China while emphasizing the importance of maintaining stable relations between the two nations.

Advertisment

Speaking in a podcast with Lex Fridman, the Prime Minister noted that both India and China have significantly contributed to global progress. "At one point, India and China together accounted for over 50% of the world’s GDP, showcasing their massive contributions," he said. He also underscored the shared cultural heritage, particularly the influence of Buddhism in China, which traces its origins to India.

Addressing border tensions, PM Modi acknowledged the challenges that arose in 2020 but said that recent diplomatic engagements have helped restore stability. "My recent meeting with President Xi has led to a return to normalcy at the border," he stated, adding that efforts are underway to restore conditions to pre-2020 levels. He expressed confidence that "trust, enthusiasm, and energy would gradually return" in bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for continued engagement to ensure peace. "Differences are natural between neighbors, but we must prevent these differences from escalating into disputes," he remarked. He further emphasized that "dialogue is the key to building a stable and cooperative relationship that benefits both nations."

Highlighting the broader significance of India-China cooperation, PM Modi asserted that collaboration between the two countries is crucial for global stability and economic prosperity. "Healthy competition rather than conflict should define our relationship," he concluded.