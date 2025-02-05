Guwahati Police Shoot and Injure Bike Thief Trying to Flee Custody

A notorious bike thief was shot and injured while allegedly attempting to escape police custody at Jorabat, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Basistha police had earlier apprehended three bike thieves during an operation. However, while being taken into custody, one of the suspects, identified as Babu, attacked a police officer and tried to flee. In response, police opened fire, hitting him in the leg.

Sources further revealed that some police personnel also sustained minor injuries during the altercation. Following the incident, Babu was immediately taken into custody and shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Further probe is underway to unearth further linkages.

