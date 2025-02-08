Delhi Election 2025: Was BJP's Win Truly a Victory for 'Vikas', or a Political Masterstroke?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, ending a 27-year hiatus from power in the capital. Political analysts attribute the decisive win to the overwhelming influence of "Brand Modi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic messaging and widespread popularity have played a pivotal role in propelling the BJP to victory over the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in what was a fiercely contested battle.

In his victory speech, PM Modi stated, "Vikas and good governance have won," emphasizing his leadership in shaping the outcome. His attack on Kejriwal’s AAP, coining the term "AAP-da" (calamity), proved to be a turning point, rallying voters behind the BJP. This victory marks the first time the BJP has claimed power in Delhi since 1998, further cementing Modi’s influence following recent Assembly victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s vote share saw a dramatic surge, climbing from 38.5% in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections to an impressive 48% in 2025. Analysts credit this shift to increased voter confidence in Modi’s governance and his track record of delivering on promises. Many voters who had supported BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections but had previously backed AAP in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls shifted their allegiance back to the BJP.

The "Modi ki Guarantee" slogan resonated strongly with Delhiites, positioning the BJP as a reliable and stable option in the face of opposition challenges. Modi’s direct attacks on Kejriwal, with slogans like "AAPada ko hatana hai, BJP ko lana hai" (Remove the calamity, bring BJP), helped build momentum for the BJP.

In a surprising twist, the "Modi ki Guarantee" also gained traction among Muslim voters, with BJP reportedly receiving 12-13% support from the community, a significant increase from the 3% it garnered in the previous election. This broad appeal helped secure a sweeping victory for the BJP, which is expected to reshape Delhi’s political landscape in the years ahead.

