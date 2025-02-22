Driven by iPhone 16e, Apple Eyes $11 Billion Sales in India

Apple is set to generate an estimated $11 billion in revenue from iPhone sales this year, marking a significant rise from last year’s $9 billion, according to industry experts cited by Mint. The surge is expected to be driven by the newly launched iPhone 16e, an affordable upgrade targeting emerging markets like India.

Advertisment

The iPhone 16e, positioned as a cost-effective alternative to Apple’s flagship models, is priced Rs 20,000 lower than the iPhone 16. Analysts at International Data Corp. (IDC) estimate that Apple sold around 12 million iPhones in India last year—lower than competitors like Vivo and Samsung. However, Apple remains the highest-earning smartphone brand in the country due to its premium pricing, with iPhones selling at nearly three times the industry average.

Industry experts predict Apple will sell approximately 15 million iPhones in India this year, significantly boosting its revenue and market presence. The iPhone 16e is expected to help Apple tap into the customer base of brands like Vivo and Samsung, thanks to its competitive pricing and advanced features.

The iPhone 16e boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, and a glass back. Powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip and debuting the company’s in-house C1 modem for improved connectivity, the device offers a seamless user experience. The standout feature, Apple Intelligence, serves as Apple’s response to AI solutions like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, integrating AI-driven writing tools and visual intelligence. Additional features include an Action Button, Face ID, and a USB-C port.

In India, the iPhone 16e is priced at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 69,900 for 256GB, and Rs 89,900 for 512GB. Pre-orders started on February 21, with official sales beginning on February 28.

Apple has also aligned the iPhone 16e with the "Make in India" initiative by manufacturing the device locally. This move is expected to lower production costs and enhance supply chain efficiency, further solidifying Apple’s foothold in the Indian market.

Also Read: Apple Surpasses Rs 1 Trillion in Exports in FY25, Breaks All Records