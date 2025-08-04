“Durnitir Dukaan”: Guwahati Locals Slam Crumbling Road Project, Alleges Corruption

In West Guwahati, a road that was meant to ease the daily commute of hundreds has become a source of anger, frustration, and bitter disappointment. What began with a foundation stone laid by the local MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita and municipal councilor Purabi Talukdar, amid the usual speeches and photo-ops, has today turned into a symbol of what locals are mockingly calling “Durnitir dukaan” (market of corruption).

The road in question, connecting Adingiri Shiv Mandir to Madhabdev Path near Maligaon area, was sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Urban Concrete Road Scheme. But while construction began with much publicity, the project never saw proper completion. In fact, the road, locals say, was opened to the public barely a day after a hurried construction job, and started to fall apart the very next day.

“This is not acceptable. We were promised a pucca road, but what we got was a half-baked stretch that didn’t even last 24 hours,” said a resident, visibly agitated.

The people living along this route say they have been suffering for years. While neighbouring areas have seen infrastructure improvements, this particular stretch has been repeatedly overlooked. For residents, it's a daily ordeal, especially during the rains, when the already damaged road turns into a swamp of mud and rubble.

“Every election, we’re promised roads. And every time, it’s the same story, foundation stone, speeches, a few days of activity, and then silence.”

What has further enraged the locals is the quality of the work that was carried out. Many allege that the contractor used substandard materials and rushed through the job without proper supervision.

“The road cracked within hours. That doesn’t happen unless someone cuts corners,” said a woman, adding, “We want to know where the money went.”

Another woman, demonstrating by throwing a crumbling brick onto the ground, added, “They used weak blocks. Just look, it breaks apart with no effort.”

But raising questions has brought more than just silence. Locals claim that when they approached the department to complain about the poor quality of work, an engineer, identified as Moon Deori, not only dismissed their concerns but allegedly threatened them with consequences.

The road, though small in length, is crucial for daily movement in the area. It serves a large number of families, schoolchildren, elderly people, and workers who use it to connect to the main city. With the road in ruins and no sign of further work, people are being forced to walk through uneven loose gravel and bricks, facing the risk of accidents every day.

Despite repeated complaints, there has been no official response from the contractor or the concerned department. Locals now fear that the issue will once again be brushed under the carpet until the next election cycle.

Residents are demanding that the government take immediate action, not just to rebuild the road, but also to hold those responsible accountable.

