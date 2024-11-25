IMEC to Transform India-Middle East-Europe Relations: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the evolving dynamics of India’s relationships with the Mediterranean and the Middle East, emphasizing the pivotal role of connectivity in shaping future partnerships. Speaking at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome on Monday, Jaishankar termed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) a "game changer" and underscored its growing significance in the region.

The IMEC, launched during India’s G20 presidency, aims to integrate India with the Middle East and Europe through strategic partnerships involving the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and the European Union. Jaishankar noted that while the ongoing conflict in the Middle East presents challenges, progress on the corridor continues, particularly on the eastern side between India, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. He also pointed out the increasing importance of the I2U2 grouping—comprising India, Israel, the UAE, and the United States—set to play a more active role in future geopolitical engagements.

“The Mediterranean presents both opportunities and risks in an uncertain and volatile world. Beyond extrapolating current trends, the new element of our relationship will be connectivity. IMEC can be a game changer,” Jaishankar stated. He also flagged India’s growing role in the region, noting that annual trade with Mediterranean nations totals approximately USD 80 billion. With a diaspora of around 460,000, particularly concentrated in Italy, India’s involvement in the Mediterranean spans key sectors such as energy, technology, defence, and green hydrogen.

India’s ties with the Middle East are equally vital. Jaishankar emphasized that trade with the Gulf region alone amounts to between USD 160 billion and USD 180 billion annually, with an additional USD 20 billion in trade with the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. He also highlighted the significant presence of over 9 million Indians in the Middle East, contributing to sectors ranging from energy to technology and industrial projects.

“Our activities in the region are deeply rooted in historical, cultural, and security connections. As India moves from being the fifth-largest economy to the third-largest, expect our presence and influence in the region to grow,” Jaishankar remarked.

During his three-day official visit to Italy, Jaishankar is also participating in the Outreach Session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Fiuggi, where India has been invited as a guest country. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening India’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties with the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern nations.