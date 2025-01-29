EC Data Shows Congress' Bank Balance Is Rs 857 Crore, BJP Miles Ahead

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a significant cash and bank balance of Rs 7,113.80 crore as of March 31, 2024, in stark contrast to the Congress's Rs 857.15 crore, as per the latest data released by the Election Commission (EC). The ruling party's spending during the 2023-24 financial year surged to Rs 1,754.06 crore, marking a 60 per cent increase from Rs 1,092 crore spent in 2022-23, which coincided with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. In comparison, Congress spent Rs 619.67 crore in the same period, a significant rise from Rs 192.56 crore the previous year.

The EC’s annual audit reports revealed that the BJP received Rs 1,685.69 crore in voluntary contributions through electoral bonds during 2023-24, an increase from Rs 1,294.15 crore in the previous year. The party also received other contributions amounting to Rs 2,042.75 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 648.42 crore in 2022-23.

On the other hand, the Congress's total contributions during the year amounted to Rs 1,225.11 crore, which included Rs 1,129.67 crore in grants, donations, and contributions. Among this, Rs 828.36 crore was received through electoral bonds, which have now been banned by the Supreme Court.

The BJP's spending included Rs 591 crore on advertisements, of which Rs 434.84 crore was for electronic media and Rs 115.62 crore on printed material. Additionally, the party allocated Rs 174 crore for aircraft and helicopters, a sharp rise from Rs 78.23 crore in 2022-23, and provided financial assistance of Rs 191.06 crore to its candidates, up from Rs 75.05 crore the previous year.

The BJP also spent Rs 84.32 crore on meeting expenses and Rs 75.14 crore on organizing morchas, rallies, and call centre activities.

In contrast, the Congress spent Rs 207.94 crore on electronic media and Rs 43.73 crore on printed material. The opposition party also allocated Rs 62.65 crore for aircraft and helicopter expenses and provided Rs 238.55 crore in financial aid to its candidates. The Congress further spent Rs 28.03 crore on publicity and Rs 79.78 crore on social media during the 2023-24 year.

The Congress's report also highlighted an expenditure of Rs 49.63 crore on the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2, led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, compared to Rs 71.84 crore spent on the original Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during 2022-23.

