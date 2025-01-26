'BJP's Model Is To Give People's Money To Billionaire Friends': Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) model of governance, alleging that public money is being given as loans to billionaires and later waived off. Drawing a contrast between the BJP’s approach and his party’s welfare model, Kejriwal stated, “On one hand, there is the BJP model where your money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years. The other is the Aam Aadmi Party model which includes 24-hour electricity, and free electricity to the poor. 24-hour free water, best and good treatment... this is the Aam Aadmi Party's welfare model.”

He further alleged that the BJP intends to discontinue several welfare initiatives if it comes to power, saying, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has made it clear in different ways, through the words of different leaders, that if their government is formed, if you press the lotus button, all these facilities being provided in Delhi will be stopped because this is against their model...” Kejriwal made these remarks during a press conference on Sunday.

A day earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to fulfill promises made to the public. Addressing a public rally at Delhi's Tri Nagar, Shah said, “During Anna Hazare's agitation, he said he would not make a political party. Anna Hazare had not even returned to Ralegaon Siddhi and he was ready with his political party. He said he would register a case against Sheila Dikshit but did not do so. He said he would not take cars or a bungalow, but he broke four bungalows to make a 'sheesh mahal.'”

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, the political battle among BJP, AAP, and Congress has intensified, with each party attacking the other over governance and development. The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

AAP, which secured a sweeping victory in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections with 67 and 62 seats, respectively, will be defending its stronghold. The BJP, which won three and eight seats in those elections, is aiming for a resurgence. Meanwhile, the Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in recent elections, failing to secure any seats in the last two polls.

With 699 candidates contesting across 70 Assembly constituencies, the upcoming election is expected to be a high-stakes political showdown in the national capital.