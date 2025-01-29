Assam CM Slams Delhi Govt At Election Rallies, Promises Better Governance Under BJP

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for February 5, Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner for the Union Territory, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed two major election rallies in Uttam Nagar and Karol Bagh Vidhan Sabhas. During his speeches, Sarma expressed his concerns about the poor condition of roads in the national capital, describing the bumpy ride to the venues as a stark contrast to the much-improved roads in Guwahati, Assam.

Advertisment

Criticizing the Delhi government, Sarma highlighted its failures across various sectors, including bad roads, polluted air and Yamuna, inadequate hospital infrastructure, and deteriorating law and order. He pointed to these issues as significant concerns that have hindered Delhi’s growth and well-being.

Sarma also launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his stance on corruption while being imprisoned on similar charges. He accused Kejriwal and his Cabinet of involvement in the liquor scam, which, according to him, threatened the social fabric of Delhi. The Chief Minister posed a rhetorical question to the crowd, asking whether they had ever been invited to the "Sheesh Mahal," a metaphor he used to describe corruption in the Delhi government. The crowd responded with a unanimous "No."

Further criticizing Kejriwal, Sarma alleged that the Delhi government was being run by remote control, with current Chief Minister Atishi having no real power. He referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment, which stripped Kejriwal of significant authority to function as the Chief Minister.

Sarma also addressed Kejriwal’s accusations against Haryana for poisoning the Yamuna River, calling them baseless. He questioned how someone could blame their place of birth to deflect attention from their governance failures.

Reiterating the BJP's strong track record in good governance across states, including Assam, Sarma urged Delhi residents to vote for the BJP in the upcoming election. He promised that a BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would fulfil the aspirations of the people, particularly by providing better facilities to the poor and women in the national capital.