IAS Prashant Kumar Singh Appointed New Chief Secy of Manipur

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new Chief Secretary of Manipur.

Singh's repatriation to his parent cadre in Manipur was also approved by the committee. He will take over the position following the appointment of Vineet Joshi, the previous Chief Secretary, as the Higher Education Secretary at the Centre.

Before his new appointment, Singh served as the Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and has held several key positions, including as Chief Executive Officer of the Government e-Marketplace under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Singh, a graduate in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi, also holds a master’s degree in Public Policy and Sustainable Development from TERI University, New Delhi.

The new Chief Secretary takes charge amid ongoing ethnic and political tensions in the state, which has faced criticism for its handling of the crisis. His appointment is seen as crucial in addressing the challenges facing the state, with many hoping his leadership will bring a fresh approach to the administration and help resolve the ongoing issues.

