Assam Teachers 'Starve for Justice' as Govt Turns a Deaf Ear

On the second day of their indefinite hunger strike at Chachal, Guwahati, members of the All Assam Non-Provincialised Teachers–Employees Association continue to battle hunger, fatigue, and deteriorating health conditions. Their fight, which began on Monday, December 16, exposes a grim and glaring truth: the state government has failed them.

The protest took a distressing turn on Tuesday, December 17, when one of the teachers fell seriously ill due to prolonged hunger and exhaustion. An ambulance had to be called to rush the teacher to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Several protesters are now battling health issues, yet the site remains devoid of any government medical team or officials.

“We are left here without food, sleep, or care. Is this the price we must pay for demanding justice?” a protesting teacher questioned, voicing the shared desperation of thousands.

Despite their relentless contributions to Assam’s education system, these teachers claim they have been betrayed by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. Their voices echo in despair across the protest site, accusing the government of systematically dismantling the venture schools—an educational backbone in rural and underserved areas.

“We were promised justice. Instead, they’ve shown us apathy,” the Association stated, recalling the Chief Minister’s assurance from October 20, 2022, when they were told their demands for provincialisation would be addressed. But those assurances have turned into empty words, with the government refusing to act.

The betrayal, they argue, came in brutal stages. On April 1, 2023, the government quietly withdrew critical provisions such as midday meals and free textbooks from venture schools. The result was devastating—student enrollment dropped drastically. Seizing this decline as justification, the government revoked DICE codes for over 1,800 schools, effectively shutting them down.

“First, they strip us of resources, and then blame us for failing. This is not mismanagement; this is a calculated move to destroy us,” the Association asserted.

Adding insult to injury, teachers expressed deep frustration with Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who had promised action during meetings as recently as August 3, 2024, in the Assembly. Within days, however, Dr. Pegu backtracked, declaring that provincialisation was no longer on the government’s agenda.

“Why does the Chief Minister refuse to meet us? Why is there silence when we are fighting for survival? If he can roll out flashy schemes for others, why can’t he secure the future of 5,000 educators?” questioned the Association.

The government's ‘Nijut Moina Scheme’, which provides financial aid to government school students while excluding venture schools, has further inflamed anger. “This exclusion is deliberate. By denying our students aid, they want to collapse our schools entirely. Is this what the government wants—to erase us?”

The desperation at Chachal is palpable. The teachers’ indefinite hunger strike is not just a protest but a fight for survival. Their demands are clear: immediate talks with the Chief Minister and a roadmap for provincialisation. The Association has given the government a warning—if their demands remain ignored, the protests will escalate further.

“If a single life is lost, the Chief Minister and this government will be held responsible,” the Association warned, echoing the pain of thousands of educators who have spent decades shaping generations of students.

The tragedy lies not just in the government’s indifference but in the glaring irony of its rhetoric. “Education is the backbone of society,” said one protester. “This government boasts of being a ‘double-engine government.’ Yet, when it comes to us, they abandon their promises. The Chief Minister is all talk no action.”

As the hunger strike enters its critical days, the teachers’ struggle stands as a damning indictment of the state’s apathy. These educators—who once held the torch of learning for the most underserved—are now left begging for dignity, justice, and survival.

What happens next rests with the government. Will they listen, or will their silence push this protest toward tragedy? For now, Assam’s venture teachers remain in Chachal—hungry, unheard, but unwavering in their fight.