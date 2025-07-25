Family Dispute Turns Bloody in Guwahati, Three Injured in Knife Attack

At least three people were injured in a stabbing incident near the Super Market area of Guwahati late last night, following a violent altercation that reportedly stemmed from a family dispute.

Advertisment

According to eyewitnesses and family members, Abdul Hafiz, a driver employed at the Assam Secretariat, along with a group of 30 to 40 associates, allegedly launched an assault on his wife Sumita Begum’s family. The violence is said to have erupted after a heated argument between the couple turned physical. Sumita’s relatives had reportedly arrived at Hafiz’s government quarters to intervene when they were attacked.

Among the injured was Nachib Ali, who sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg and deep wounds to his hand. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Sumita Begum’s family alleges that Hafiz had a history of domestic abuse and had assaulted her again on Thursday night. The couple has been married for six years and have two young daughters.

Following the attack, Hafiz’s associates allegedly fled the scene before personnel from Dispur Police Station arrived. While Hafiz resides in the government quarters in Dispur, Sumita’s family is from Baihata Chariali.

Further investigation is on.



Also Read: Twin Stabbing Incidents Shock Guwahati; Two Arrested