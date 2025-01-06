First Phase of 'Gunotsav 2025' Begins In Assam

The Assam government has launched the first phase of its flagship education evaluation program, Gunotsav 2025, aimed at assessing the performance of nearly 14.11 lakh students across the state. The initiative, themed "Ensuring Quality Education," began on January 6 and will continue until January 9, focusing on 11 districts and 16,056 schools with the help of 6,365 external evaluators.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu highlighted the importance of the initiative, describing it as a vital step toward fostering better educational standards in Assam. He urged everyone to actively participate and cooperate to ensure the program’s success. The evaluation will cover various educational institutions, including Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas, and Tea Garden Management Schools.

The districts included in this phase are Barpeta, Bajali, Sribhumi, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara Mankachar, and Udalguri. Over 14 lakh students from these areas will be evaluated, with a focus on learning outcomes, infrastructure, and teacher performance.

The government has mobilized a diverse group of evaluators, including Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and senior government officials from the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other administrative cadres. This large-scale involvement reflects the state’s commitment to improving the education system.

The Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA) has extended its full support to Gunotsav 2025. Dr. Jayanta Baruah, President of ACTA, confirmed the association’s active participation, adding credibility and academic insight to the initiative. Minister Pegu expressed his gratitude for this collaboration, emphasizing the program's potential to identify gaps in the education system and implement necessary reforms.

As Gunotsav 2025 progresses, it aims to create a roadmap for enhancing the quality of education and ensuring inclusivity across schools in Assam. This first phase sets the stage for comprehensive assessments that will span the entire state, reaffirming the government’s commitment to building a brighter future for the next generation of learners.

