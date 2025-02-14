Five Arrested in Manipur for Playing Football with Assault Rifles in Viral Video

Manipur Police arrested five individuals on Thursday for their involvement in a viral video showing them playing football while carrying assault rifles, including AK-47s. The video, which circulated on platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook, caught widespread attention.
The footage depicted around 10-15 individuals, some dressed in camouflage and others in football kits, playing football at the K. Gamnomphai Village Ground in Kangpokpi District, with assault rifles slung over their shoulders. The act was a clear violation of the Arms Act, 1959.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Mangtinlen Kipgen @ Baemang (26), Mangtinlen Kipgen (24), Seithenmang Kipgen (28), Lunminsei Kipgen (21), and Lunkhogin Kipgen (24). Police have registered relevant cases against them and have launched further investigations.
This action follows calls from various organizations, including the Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) and the Meitei Heritage Society, urging the authorities to take stricter actions against the display of weapons in public and the impunity of militants.
