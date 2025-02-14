Manipur: CRPF Jawan Shoots Down Two Colleagues, Injures Eight Before Suicide

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at a camp in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday night, killing two personnel and injuring eight others before taking his own life.

The incident took place around 8 PM at the CRPF’s 120th battalion camp in Lamphel. The accused, identified as Havildar Sanjay Kumar, used his service weapon to fatally shoot a constable and a sub-inspector. He later turned the gun on himself and was declared dead.

Eight other personnel sustained injuries in the shooting and were immediately rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities have launched an investigation.

In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing 02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring 08 (eight) others. Later,… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 13, 2025

