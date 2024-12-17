Football Tourney in Honour of Kargil Hero Captain Jintu Gogoi To be Held in Assam

A football tournament in honour of Kargil hero Captain Jintu Gogoi will be held in Assam, as the Indian Army’s Spear Corps unveiled the coveted trophy for the much-anticipated Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Football Tournament on Vijay Diwas.
This annual sporting event, named after the brave Captain from Assam’s Golaghat, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War, is set to bring together young footballers from across the region in a spirit of competition and unity.
The unveiling ceremony, held in Digboi, was done by the Laipuli Brigade of the Red Shield Division, a unit with a legacy tied to India’s heroic military history. The brigade is also known as the Albert Ekka Brigade, in homage to Lance Naik Albert Ekka, a Param Vir Chakra awardee for his gallantry during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
This year, the tournament marks its 20th edition, featuring an exciting contest among 12 teams from across Assam. Matches will be held at multiple venues throughout Tinsukia, with the grand finale scheduled to take place in Duliajan. The event, which has garnered widespread attention, serves as both a celebration of football talent and a tribute to the sacrifices of India’s war heroes.
More than just a sporting event, the Captain Jintu Gogoi Football Tournament inspires future generations to embrace the values of resilience, unity, and bravery through sports.