Assam: Football Match Ends in Violence, Match Indefinitely Postponed

The intense competition between the Dhubri’s Pokalagi and Kankata teams, organized by the Kankata Club, led to a heated argument between the players, which escalated into a violent clash between the supporters of both teams. 

A horrifying brawl broke out during a prize-money football match in Kankata, Goalpara district. 

The confrontation resulted in severe injuries, with plastic chairs being used as weapons. 

Within minutes, the football field turned into a battleground. 

The violent incident between the supporters has caused widespread panic in the area, with local residents expressing concern. 

Due to the incident, the match has been indefinitely postponed.

