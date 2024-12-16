Assam: Football Match Ends in Violence, Match Indefinitely Postponed

A horrifying brawl broke out during a prize-money football match in Kankata, Goalpara district.
The intense competition between the Dhubri’s Pokalagi and Kankata teams, organized by the Kankata Club, led to a heated argument between the players, which escalated into a violent clash between the supporters of both teams.
The confrontation resulted in severe injuries, with plastic chairs being used as weapons.
Within minutes, the football field turned into a battleground.
The violent incident between the supporters has caused widespread panic in the area, with local residents expressing concern.
Due to the incident, the match has been indefinitely postponed.
Also Read: Over 100 Killed in Violent Clashes at Football Match in Guinea