Former Karnataka CM and Union Minister SM Krishna Dies at 92

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister S.M. Krishna passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence in Sadashivanagar. The veteran leader, aged 92, had been suffering from prolonged illness and was hospitalized in August this year.

Krishna’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence today for the public to pay their last respects. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, a longtime associate of Krishna, announced that the funeral will take place on Wednesday in Somanahalli, Mandya district, Krishna's hometown.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over Krishna’s demise, describing him as a visionary leader. "His leadership and public service have left an indelible mark on Karnataka and the nation," Kharge said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Kharge lauded Krishna’s efforts in transforming Bengaluru into a global city and said his contributions would inspire future generations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed similar sentiments, describing Krishna’s tenure as a pivotal period for the state, particularly in the IT and biotechnology sectors. "Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contributions," he wrote on X. Siddaramaiah also credited Krishna as a guide during his early political days and called him a role model for aspiring politicians.

Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge acknowledged Krishna’s efforts in shaping Karnataka’s development. "His corporate approach to governance and his vision for Bengaluru continue to benefit us," Priyank wrote.

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa also paid tribute to Krishna, calling him a “true statesman and stalwart” and expressed a deep sense of personal loss.

Born in Somanahalli, Mandya district, S.M. Krishna served as Karnataka’s Chief Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. Known for his pro-development policies, he played a pivotal role in advancing Bengaluru as an IT hub during his tenure. Krishna also served as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012 under the UPA government and as Maharashtra Governor.

Krishna joined the BJP in 2017, ending his nearly 50-year association with the Congress. He retired from active politics in 2023.