"Fortuners Don’t Feel Potholes, We Do": Pothole-Ridden NH-37 Angers Locals

The stretch of National Highway 37 passing through Kaziranga in Assam has become a growing nightmare for commuters as large, water-filled potholes that resemble a small tiny pond have started to appear on the road, making every journey risky.

Vehicles travelling towards Upper Assam or Guwahati are forced to slow down, take risky swerves, or end up crashing into these deep pits. The result is a steady rise in accidents, injuries, and near-misses. Locals say the danger here has nothing to do with the wildlife, but with the road’s shocking condition.

Only yesterday, a woman was seriously injured when her vehicle hit one of these gaping potholes. Residents say such incidents have become routine, with either cars or bikes falling victim to the road almost every other day.

Anger in the area is mounting over what people describe as “selective repairs.” They claim that whenever a VIP event is planned or the Chief Minister is scheduled to pass through, repair crews rush in overnight to patch the road and win praise for quick action. But once the dignitaries leave, the potholes and broken patches return, and commuters are left to risk their lives.

The frustration has also been directed at local MLA and cabinet minister Atul Bora, who frequently travels along the same route. Residents allege he has taken no serious steps to address the problem.

“Every other day, some accident happens here, sometimes a bike, sometimes a car. There have been fatalities and mishaps are quite frequent. I want to ask the administration, How many more people must lose their lives before the road is fixed?”, a local said.

“These MLAs and ministers travel in Fortuners, so they probably don’t feel the potholes. But for us common people, driving small cars or bikes, every bump hits us hardm,” he added.

