GMCH Doctor Attacked, Injured By Banana Seller At Bhangagarh

A banana seller in Guwahati was apprehended after brutally attacking and injuring a doctor at Bhangagarh on Wednesday.

Dr Himangshu Rajbongshi, a doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was targeted by the banana seller who attacked him with a pair of scissors.

The injured doctor was rushed to GMCH’s emergency ward where he is being treated. Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Imdadul Haque, was apprehended by Bhangagarh police.

Further details are awaited.

