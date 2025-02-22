Guwahati: 1 Dead, 10 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision at Azara

One person was killed, while 10 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between night super bus and truck near Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Saturday early morning.

Advertisment

The mishap was reported near TechCity at Bongra area which falls under Assam’s Kamrup Rural district. Sources said that the bus lost control and crashed into a roadside tree following the collision, causing severe damage to the vehicle and injuries to several passengers.

Tragically, the bus handyman, identified as Mohinur Rahman, lost his life on the spot. The intensity of the accident was such that his body was found in three separate pieces, and it took nearly two hours to recover the remains. Additionally, at least ten passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.

The bus, bearing registration number AS-17-B-8779 and named SWAPNA, was en route from Dhubri to Guwahati when the accident took place. Shockingly, both the truck and bus drivers fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the injured passengers behind.

Police and emergency teams arrived at the accident site soon after receiving reports and took necessary measures to clear the road and ensure the safety of other commuters. An investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to trace the absconding drivers.

Also Read: One Dead, Seven Injured in Guwahati’s Boragaon Accident