One Dead, Seven Injured in Guwahati’s Boragaon Accident

A tragic accident in Guwahati's Boragaon claimed one life and left seven others critically injured after a Mahindra Xylo rear-ended a Tata Tiago.

The collision occurred on the flyover along National Highway 27 while both vehicles were travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara side.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, while the injured have been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, the Garchuk Traffic Police reached the scene and are managing the situation.

