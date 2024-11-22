NFR Implements Advanced Safety Measures for Winter Train Operations

To ensure smooth and safe train operations during the winter and foggy season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a series of proactive measures. These steps focus on addressing challenges like visibility issues, rail safety, and operational efficiency.

In a statement, NFR highlighted that preventive measures are being taken to counter rail and weld failures caused by low temperatures. Rail joints are undergoing thorough examination and lubrication, while Long Welded Rails (LWR) and Continuously Welded Rails (CWR) are being de-stressed as needed. "Locations prone to rail and weld failures have been identified for necessary repairs. Cold weather patrolling has been reinforced with GPS-enabled monitoring to ensure precise oversight of rail conditions, with rail temperatures being closely monitored," the statement reads.



To tackle reduced visibility during foggy conditions, NFR has deployed advanced Fog PASS (Fog Pilot Assistance System for Safety) devices. "These systems provide real-time navigation assistance to train drivers, ensuring safer and more punctual operations. Comprehensive safety inspections of train roofs, under-gear components, locomotives, and rolling stock are being conducted using advanced technologies to detect vulnerabilities and mitigate risks," NFR's statement added.

NFR also mentioned that track monitoring has been prioritized through Ultrasonic Flaw Detection and other modern techniques to identify potential hazards. Additionally, signalling systems are being upgraded to ensure seamless communication and operational reliability.

The statement further emphasized that emergency preparedness has been strengthened with specialized training for frontline staff and regular mock drills to enhance readiness for unforeseen situations. A robust feedback mechanism has also been implemented to monitor the effectiveness of these measures and ensure adherence to directives from the Railway Board.

NFR reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger service during the challenging winter season by integrating advanced technologies and stringent safety protocols.